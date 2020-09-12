MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The first small batches of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus were sent to all regions on the country, and they are expected to arrive before Monday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

"The first batches of the vaccine to test the supply chain have already been sent .. to all regions ... The first vaccine samples will be delivered by Monday," Murashko told reporters during a working visit in the Leningrad region.