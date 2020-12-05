UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Minister Says COVID-19 Situation 'Stable', No Major Growth In Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Russian Health Minister Says COVID-19 Situation 'Stable', No Major Growth in Cases

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said on Saturday that the spread of COVID-19 in the country at present is "stable," adding that public health officials have not observed significant growth in the number of new cases.

"Today, the situation is quite stable. We are not seeing a significant increase, it is moderate," Murashko said at a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal coronavirus response center registered 28,782 new positive tests for COVID-19, a new single-day record.

The previous record of 28,145 new cases was set on December 3.

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has registered more than 2.43 million cases of the disease, which have resulted in the deaths of 42,684 people.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday announced the launch of the Russian capital's COVID-19 vaccination program, adding that 5,000 frontline workers, including medical personnel, social service workers, and teachers, had signed up within the first five hours.

Related Topics

Russia December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality promotes technical development ..

16 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Director of House of Wis ..

46 minutes ago

Vehari youth fraudulently married to a 70-year old ..

1 hour ago

Salman Ali Agha fined 40 per cent match-fee for sh ..

1 hour ago

UN calls upon India, Pakistan to reduce tensions

2 hours ago

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.