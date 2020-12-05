Russian Health Minister Says COVID-19 Situation 'Stable', No Major Growth in Cases

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said on Saturday that the spread of COVID-19 in the country at present is "stable," adding that public health officials have not observed significant growth in the number of new cases.

"Today, the situation is quite stable. We are not seeing a significant increase, it is moderate," Murashko said at a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal coronavirus response center registered 28,782 new positive tests for COVID-19, a new single-day record.

The previous record of 28,145 new cases was set on December 3.

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has registered more than 2.43 million cases of the disease, which have resulted in the deaths of 42,684 people.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday announced the launch of the Russian capital's COVID-19 vaccination program, adding that 5,000 frontline workers, including medical personnel, social service workers, and teachers, had signed up within the first five hours.