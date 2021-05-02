Russian Health Minister Says COVID-19 Situation Remains Tense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) The coronavirus situation in Russia remains tense, with over 300,000 patients under observation, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Sunday.

"The coronavirus situation remains tense. More than 300,000 coronavirus patients are being monitored," he told state television channel Rossiya 1.

He said up to a quarter of people who contracted the respiratory disease had suffered complications, and 10% required hospitalization and treatment for non-infectious diseases.

The minister estimated that at least 69.8 million people in Russia needed to acquire immunity against the virus for the country to achieve herd immunity.