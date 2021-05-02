UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Minister Says COVID-19 Situation Remains Tense

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:20 PM

Russian Health Minister Says COVID-19 Situation Remains Tense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) The coronavirus situation in Russia remains tense, with over 300,000 patients under observation, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Sunday.

"The coronavirus situation remains tense. More than 300,000 coronavirus patients are being monitored," he told state television channel Rossiya 1.

He said up to a quarter of people who contracted the respiratory disease had suffered complications, and 10% required hospitalization and treatment for non-infectious diseases.

The minister estimated that at least 69.8 million people in Russia needed to acquire immunity against the virus for the country to achieve herd immunity.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity Sunday TV Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

13 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

14 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

12 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.