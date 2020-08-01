Russian Health Minister Says COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Have Been Completed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, have been completed, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said.

"The vaccine against coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya Institute, has completed clinical trials," Murashko told reporters, answering a question from Sputnik about whether the clinical trials of the vaccine are officially completed.

He noted that the packet of documents for vaccine registration is being prepared.

Murashko also said that the health ministry expects at least two requests to begin clinical trials in the coming two months.

"We expect at least two more applications in the next one and a half to two months for permission to conduct clinical trials," Murashko said.