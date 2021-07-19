UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Minister Says Only 2.5% Of Vaccinated People Contract Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 49 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Russian Health Minister Says Only 2.5% of Vaccinated People Contract Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Only around 2.5 percent of those vaccinated contract the coronavirus, and no hospitalization is needed in 95% of cases, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"There are cases of infection [of vaccinated people], we see somewhat up to 2.5%.

According to statistics, even people who make up this 2.5% and get infected mostly have a mild disease. In 95% of cases, no hospitalization is even needed," Murashko told Russia-24 broadcaster.

The 2.5% include those who got infected both after the first and the second vaccine injection, the health minister specified.

