Russian Health Minister Says WHO Lifted Barriers for Sputnik V Approval

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday that the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was well on its way for the World Health Organization's approval.

"All barriers have been lifted as of today.

We do not see any obstacles for continuing our work. This was confirmed by the WHO director general," Murashko told reporters in Geneva.

"All issues have been resolved. Now the company that registers vaccines with the WHO needs to sign several documents and provide additional paperwork. It's an administrative procedure," he said.