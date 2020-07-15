Russian Health Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Coronavirus - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and US Ambassador to Russia John J. Sullivan discussed coronavirus in Russia and the United States, the press service of the Health Ministry said.

"The sides discussed the dynamics of the spread of the coronavirus infection in Russia and the United States, the particularities of its development in certain regions and delivering timely medical help of good quality to COVID-19 patients and people who are particularly vulnerable," the ministry said.

Murashko suggested holding "a meeting with representatives of the two countries' expert community in a video conference format to share experience on prevention, diagnostics and treatment of the coronavirus," the press service said.

Sullivan thanked Russia for the equipment that Moscow sent a while ago to help the US handle the epidemic. In response, Murashko thanked the United States for the lung ventilators sent to Russia.

The minister and the ambassador remarked on the exceptional level of help the countries were providing to one another during the coronavirus pandemic.