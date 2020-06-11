UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Minister Warns Against Anti-Malaria Drugs Use For COVID-19 Prevention

Russian Health Minister Warns Against Anti-Malaria Drugs Use for COVID-19 Prevention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko warned doctors against recommending anti-malarial drugs for the prevention of the coronavirus, because of possible adverse outcomes due to their use.

"Since, firstly, there is only prescription access to these drugs, as prescribed by doctor, it is absolutely impossible to recommend these drugs for prophylactic.

We see that there are adverse outcomes, adverse events such as allergic reactions, arrhythmia and a number of others," he said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, answering about the effectiveness of anti-malaria drugs for healthy people to prevent COVID-19.

