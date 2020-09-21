UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Minister, WHO Regional Chief Discuss Cooperation In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:04 PM

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge met on Monday to discuss cooperation in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge met on Monday to discuss cooperation in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was a meeting with Hans Kluge. The main issues we discussed are related to our cooperation in fighting COVID-19," Murashko told reporters.

The health minister thanked the WHO European office for active interaction on issues related to COVID-19.

According to Murashko, Russia has carried out a series of events to support health systems in neighboring countries and opened up access for medical professionals to information materials related to the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

The minister specified that he discussed with Kluge opportunities to promote medications and vaccines developed by Russia to the markets of other countries.

