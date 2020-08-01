UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Ministers Says COVID-19 Vaccinations May Begin In October In Special Groups

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 12:50 PM

NIZHNY NOVOGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Mass vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia is scheduled to begin in October, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

"We plan that it is already wider [vaccination], after all, we must more gradually enter the new system of assistance, it will have to be longer in October," Murashko told reporters.

Health workers and teachers will be prioritized to receive the vaccinations in the first order while studies of vaccinated patients will continue in tandem, the health minister also said.

"[Effectiveness observations] will begin in parallel with the vaccination of special groups, first of all, doctors and teachers. There will also be observations of vaccinated patients," Murashko said.

Murashko went on to say that no less than two vaccine patents will be filed by Russian developers in the coming two months.

More Stories From World

