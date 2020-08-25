UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Ministry Allows Gamaleya Institute Post-Registration COVID Vaccine Trials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has received permission from the health ministry to conduct post-registration trials of its vaccine against coronavirus, the ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Health Ministry has issued a permit to conduct a post-registration clinical study of a vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection 'Gam-Covid-Vac' to its developer, the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology," the statement says.

As many as 40,000 volunteers will take part in post-registration trials of the vaccine, the duration of the study for each will be six months from the date of vaccination, the ministry said.

Post-registration trials will take place at a number of state medical institutions in Moscow, the ministry added.

