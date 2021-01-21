UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Ministry Allows To Store Sputnik V At Temperature Of +35.6 To 46.4 F

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:14 PM

The Russian Health Ministry on Thursday approved changes in storage conditions for the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and allowed its transportation and storage at temperatures from +2 to +8 degrees Celcius (+35.6 to 46.4 F), Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry on Thursday approved changes in storage conditions for the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and allowed its transportation and storage at temperatures from +2 to +8 degrees Celcius (+35.6 to 46.4 F), Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"The Russian Health Ministry approved changes to the registration certificate of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The manufacturer managed to ensure the stability of the vaccine, provided that the liquid form is transported and stored at a temperature of + 2 to + 8 degrees, which is confirmed by an examination," Murashko said at a conference call.

The minister specified that batches of Sputnik V vaccines with storage conditions from +2 to +8 degrees and -18 degrees Celsius can be supplied to the market.

According to Murashko, the approval will allow Russia to expand the mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

