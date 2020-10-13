UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Ministry: Almost 90% Of Hospital Beds For COVID Patients Filled

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Russian Health Ministry: Almost 90% of Hospital Beds for COVID Patients Filled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Almost 90 percent of hospital beds that were reserved for the coronavirus patients have been filled, Russian Deputy Heath Minister Oleg Gridnev said Tuesday.

"At the moment, 20 percent of all patients in the hospital are in a light condition. So, basically these are patients that could also be treated at home," Gridnev said, adding that "almost 90 percent of the hospital beds have been filled."

