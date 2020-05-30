Russian Health Ministry Approves First Domestic Drug For COVID-19
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry has approved the first domestic drug, called Avifavir, for treating coronavirus patients, according to a new entry to the national drug registry.
The medicine was developed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund, and ChemRar, a Russian pharmaceutical investment and R&D group.