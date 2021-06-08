UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Ministry Approves Post-Registration Trials Of CoviVac

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:50 PM

The Russian Health Ministry has approved post-registration trials of the CoviVac coronavirus vaccine, and its effectiveness will be tested on 32,000 people, the ministry's registry said on Tuesday

" CoviVac ... clinical trials phase: III.

The purpose of the clinical trial: assessment of the preventive efficacy and immunogenicity and safety of the drug 'CoviVac' on healthy volunteers aged 18 to 60 years," the ministry's registry said, adding that 32,000 volunteers will participate in trials that are expected to end on December 30, 2022.

