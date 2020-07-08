COVID-19 medication Koronavir, produced by Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm and known under international nonproprietary name Favipiravir, was approved by the Russian Ministry of Health, according to the state register of medical products

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) COVID-19 medication Koronavir, produced by Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm and known under international nonproprietary name Favipiravir, was approved by the Russian Ministry of Health, according to the state register of medical products.

This is the third Favipiravir-based Russian medication approved b the Health Ministry since the end of May.

According to the register, the medication can be used in hospitals exclusively. Contraindications include pregnancy and pregnancy planning, breast feeding, kidney and heart failures, and age under 18.

R-Pharm is also engaged in creating, jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a new coronavirus response foundation with investment exceeding 4 billion rubles ($56 million). In particular, R-Pharm and RDIF will focus on creating a vaccine against coronavirus and on expanding production of Olokizumab, a medical drug against coronavius complications.