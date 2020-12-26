Russian Health Ministry Approves Use of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine for People Over 60

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday that the use of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine had been approved for people aged 60 and older

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday that the use of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine had been approved for people aged 60 and older.

"The Health Ministry approved amendments to the instructions for medical use [of the vaccine]. The Sputnik V vaccine is now approved for use in persons aged 18 and over.

Thus, citizens over 60 years old can now be vaccinated against the new coronavirus infection," Murashko said on air the Russia-24 broadcaster.

The minister added that the vaccine was deemed safe and effective for the older generation.

"Clinical studies have been carried out on the use of the Sputnik vaccine in people over 60 years old. The expert examination has confirmed its safety and efficacy," Murashko noted.