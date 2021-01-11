UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Ministry Authorizes Clinical Trials Of Sputnik Light Coronavirus Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:33 PM

Russian Health Ministry Authorizes Clinical Trials of Sputnik Light Coronavirus Vaccine

Russia's health ministry has authorized clinical trials of the Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus, according to the ministerial register

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Russia's health ministry has authorized clinical trials of the Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus, according to the ministerial register.

"Sputnik Light-2020 'Open trials of Sputnik Light safety, acceptability and immunizing power in preventing the coronavirus infection'," the document read.

According to the document, the trials will include 150 volunteers and are expected to be completed on December 31.

