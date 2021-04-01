Russian Health Ministry Authorizes Use of COVID-Globulin Blood Plasma-Based Drug - Rostec

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Health has authorized the use of COVID-globulin medication against the coronavirus ” based on blood plasma of people who have recovered from the coronavirus ” that was developed by Rostec corporation's National Immunobiological Company, Rostec announced on Thursday.

"The Russian Ministry of Health has approved the use of specific immunoglobulin intended for the treatment of the new coronavirus infection. The COVID-globulin drug has become the world's first registered drug against COVID-19 of this type," Rostec said in a statement.

The drug is based on blood plasma of Moscow residents who have recovered from the coronavirus. The Russian capital has donated 2.5 tonnes of biomaterial.