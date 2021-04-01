UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Ministry Authorizes Use Of COVID-Globulin Blood Plasma-Based Drug - Rostec

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russian Health Ministry Authorizes Use of COVID-Globulin Blood Plasma-Based Drug - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Health has authorized the use of COVID-globulin medication against the coronavirus ” based on blood plasma of people who have recovered from the coronavirus ” that was developed by Rostec corporation's National Immunobiological Company, Rostec announced on Thursday.

"The Russian Ministry of Health has approved the use of specific immunoglobulin intended for the treatment of the new coronavirus infection. The COVID-globulin drug has become the world's first registered drug against COVID-19 of this type," Rostec said in a statement.

The drug is based on blood plasma of Moscow residents who have recovered from the coronavirus. The Russian capital has donated 2.5 tonnes of biomaterial.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Company From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

9 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

9 minutes ago

KP govt to give more relief to employees: Shahram ..

27 seconds ago

Micro lockdown imposed in various Sialkot areas

1 minute ago

Hasan Ali is fit and available for selection Â for ..

48 minutes ago

Power supply restored to affected areas: Pesco

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.