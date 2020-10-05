Russian Health Ministry Calls for Providing Access to Safe, Efficacious COVID-19 Medicines

Russian Deputy Health Ministry Alexandra Dronova said at a session of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday that it is necessary to get rid of all obstacles to access to safe and efficacious medicines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Health Ministry Alexandra Dronova said at a session of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday that it is necessary to get rid of all obstacles to access to safe and efficacious medicines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"In order to prevent and contain the infections ...

we stress the importance of timely and equitable access to safe, quality and efficacious medicine which is necessary to combat COVID-19. We call on getting rid of all obstacles to access to these medicines and we recognize the key role of the WHO as the coordinator," Dronova said.

She added that Russia highly appreciates the WHO comprehensive response to the pandemic, adding that the organization took timely measures in this regard.