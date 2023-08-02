Open Menu

Russian Health Ministry Dismisses Reports About Medical Care Becoming Fee-Based In Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Russian Health Ministry Dismisses Reports About Medical Care Becoming Fee-Based in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Russian Health Ministry dismissed on Wednesday media reports that some medical services would become fee-based in Russia, describing such claims as an "unqualified assessment."

Several Russian media reported earlier in the day, citing an alleged government decree, that some types of medical care would become fee-based starting September 1, including emergency aid for sudden acute health conditions or exacerbation of a chronic disease if they do not threaten the patient's life.

"The information that some types of medical care in Russia will become fee-based is not true. It is nothing but an unqualified assessment of the contents of a normative act distributed by a number of mass media," Alexey Kuznetsov, assistant to the health minister, told reporters.

All medical services, including life-saving, emergency and elective care, both in-hospital and out-patient, as well as pharmacological support in hospitals will be provided free of charge as part of government guarantees programs, the official added.

The decision on the application of certain diagnostic or treatment procedures as part of the medical care standards is the authority of the attending medical doctor. Therefore, it is the consulting physician who decides on the necessity of medical interventions, diagnostic procedures, medical analyses, medicine prescriptions and issue of appointment cards to other health care professionals, the official said, adding that there would be no changes in this area nor were there any plans to introduce them.

When making a contract for provision of fee-based medical services, all health care institutions in Russia must provide patients with the information in a clear form that they can receive appropriate medical care free of charge as part of a government or a territorial guarantees program, Kuznetsov said.

Moreover, all medical institutions must inform their patients of the deadlines for free-of-charge medical care provision as this requirement is enshrined in a decree by the Russian government and is mandatory, he added.

Related Topics

Russia Doctor September Media All Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventur ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventures team&#039;s plans, projects

12 minutes ago
 Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

36 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea against formation of full court fo ..

SC rejects plea against formation of full court for hearing of military courts

52 minutes ago
 Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orang ..

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

1 hour ago
 FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

2 hours ago
 Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

2 hours ago
Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

2 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&# ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&#039; with Sultan Al Neyadi

2 hours ago
 MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp ..

MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

3 hours ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World