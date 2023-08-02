Russian Health Ministry Dismisses Reports About Medical Care Becoming Fee-Based in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Russian Health Ministry dismissed on Wednesday media reports that some medical services would become fee-based in Russia, describing such claims as an "unqualified assessment."

Several Russian media reported earlier in the day, citing an alleged government decree, that some types of medical care would become fee-based starting September 1, including emergency aid for sudden acute health conditions or exacerbation of a chronic disease if they do not threaten the patient's life.

"The information that some types of medical care in Russia will become fee-based is not true. It is nothing but an unqualified assessment of the contents of a normative act distributed by a number of mass media," Alexey Kuznetsov, assistant to the health minister, told reporters.

All medical services, including life-saving, emergency and elective care, both in-hospital and out-patient, as well as pharmacological support in hospitals will be provided free of charge as part of government guarantees programs, the official added.

The decision on the application of certain diagnostic or treatment procedures as part of the medical care standards is the authority of the attending medical doctor. Therefore, it is the consulting physician who decides on the necessity of medical interventions, diagnostic procedures, medical analyses, medicine prescriptions and issue of appointment cards to other health care professionals, the official said, adding that there would be no changes in this area nor were there any plans to introduce them.

When making a contract for provision of fee-based medical services, all health care institutions in Russia must provide patients with the information in a clear form that they can receive appropriate medical care free of charge as part of a government or a territorial guarantees program, Kuznetsov said.

Moreover, all medical institutions must inform their patients of the deadlines for free-of-charge medical care provision as this requirement is enshrined in a decree by the Russian government and is mandatory, he added.