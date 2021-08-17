Russian Health Ministry, EU Negotiating Recognition of Vaccination Certificates - Lavrov

The Russian Health Ministry, supported by the foreign ministry, is engaged in a substantive professional conversation with the European Union on mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry, supported by the foreign ministry, is engaged in a substantive professional conversation with the European Union on mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"With our support, the ministry of health and the Gamaleya institute are engaged in a substantive professional conversation with mutual recognition of the so-called COVID certificates. It seems they [EU] showed political will and made relevant statements. We focus on some technical and legal issues, including the need to guarantee protection of personal data and ensure technological compatibility of procedures," Lavrov said at a meeting with the Association of International Road Carriers.

The Russian foreign minister expressed hope that an agreement "that will meet the interests of Russian and EU citizens" will be reached soon.