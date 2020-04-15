Russian Health Ministry Expert Notes Increasing Intensity of COVID-19 Spreading in Country

The intensity of coronavirus spreading in Russia is increasing, and it is already difficult to control the infection chain in Moscow, an epidemiologist working for the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The intensity of coronavirus spreading in Russia is increasing, and it is already difficult to control the infection chain in Moscow, an epidemiologist working for the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing a trend toward increasing intensity of the epidemic process.

Under the World Health Organization criteria, we have entered the third or the fourth phase � Moscow certainly has � when it is already hard to detect visible sources of the infection, to control the chain of virus spreading," Nikolay Briko said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

He added that the efficiency of measures that Russia currently implements will be seen in a week.