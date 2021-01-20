UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Ministry Got Documents To Register Chumakov Institute's COVID-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russian Health Ministry Got Documents to Register Chumakov Institute's COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Health has received a set of documents necessary for registering the country's third vaccine against the coronavirus, developed by the Chumakov research institute, health minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"Russia's ministry of health has received a package of documents for registration of the third Russian vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus disease, developed by the Russian academy of Sciences' Chumakov Federal Scientific Institute for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products," Murashko told regional health officials.

The final decision on state registration of the vaccine is expected after expert evaluation, the minister specified.

"This means, vaccines created with use of three different technologies will be available in Russia, which will certainly be a significant contribution to the victory over the COVID-19 pandemic," Murashko added.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan And France: On The Way Of Strengtheni ..

4 minutes ago

Meeting with German experts was held in the Minist ..

7 minutes ago

Reconnect with the world in 2021 with Emirates’ ..

13 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 48 more deaths due to COVID-19 d ..

26 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 January 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.