MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Health has received a set of documents necessary for registering the country's third vaccine against the coronavirus, developed by the Chumakov research institute, health minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"Russia's ministry of health has received a package of documents for registration of the third Russian vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus disease, developed by the Russian academy of Sciences' Chumakov Federal Scientific Institute for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products," Murashko told regional health officials.

The final decision on state registration of the vaccine is expected after expert evaluation, the minister specified.

"This means, vaccines created with use of three different technologies will be available in Russia, which will certainly be a significant contribution to the victory over the COVID-19 pandemic," Murashko added.