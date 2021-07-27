Russian Health Ministry Greenlights Joint Trials of AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry approved joint trials of coronavirus vaccines AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light, according to its registry of clinical trials approvals.

"Simple, blinded, randomized, phase I/II study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of a combination of AZD1222 and rAd26-S, administered in a heterologous prime-boost scheme, to prevent the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19 in adults," the registry says.

The study will involve 150 patients and is scheduled to be completed on March 2, 2022.