Russian Health Ministry Greenlights Joint Trials Of AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry approved joint trials of coronavirus vaccines AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light, according to its registry of clinical trials approvals.

"Simple, blinded, randomized, phase I/II study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of a combination of AZD1222 and rAd26-S, administered in a heterologous prime-boost scheme, to prevent the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19 in adults," the registry says.

The study will involve 150 patients and is scheduled to be completed on March 2, 2022.

More Stories From World

