Russian Health Ministry Has Not Sent Any Official Offer To US On COVID-19 Vaccine Creation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

Russian Health Ministry Has Not Sent Any Official Offer to US on COVID-19 Vaccine Creation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry has not sent any official proposal regarding assistance in COVID-19 vaccine development to the United States, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, told Sputnik on Friday, refuting media reports.

CNN broadcaster has reported, citing unnamed Russian officials, that Moscow has offered "unprecedented cooperation" to the US Operation Warp Speed agency, which is aimed at accelerating COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics development. The US has reportedly rejected the offer due to "a general sense of mistrust.|

"The Russian Health Ministry has not presented any official offer to the US side," Kuznetsov said.

Earlier this week, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute.

