Russian Health Ministry Includes 5 Drugs In List Of Approved COVID-19 Treatments

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Only five drugs have been approved by the Russian Health Ministry for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults, according to new recommendations released by the ministry.

"The list of possible prescription drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults: Favipiravir, Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Recombinant Interferon-α [IFN alpha], Umifenovir," the health ministry said.

The previous list of approved medications for the treatment of the coronavirus infection included six drugs; Azithromycin has since been removed from the list.

Pregnant women are only allowed to take Interferon alfa-2b.

At the end of January, the Russian health ministry said in its recommendations that there was still no treatment against the coronavirus infection for newborns. Back then, the ministry also said that pregnant women suffer from COVID-19 more often than the general population as a whole.

More Stories From World

