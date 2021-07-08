Russian Health Ministry Ready to Discuss Mutual Recognition of COVID Passports With EU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry is ready to discuss with the European Union mutual recognition of COVID passports, a letter has been received, the health minister's aide, Alexey Kuznetsov, told reporters.

"We have received a letter.

We are ready to meet and discuss," Kuznetsov said, commenting on the EU's proposal for the mutual recognition of electronic COVID passports.

Earlier, EU Ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer said that Brussels had offered the Russian Health Ministry to discuss the possibility of including Russia in its system of COVID certificates, this will expand the possibilities for facilitating the travel of citizens.