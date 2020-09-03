UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Ministry Recommends 6 Drugs For Treatment Of COVID-19

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:03 PM

The Russian Health Ministry, in its new COVID-19 guidelines, recommends six drugs for the treatment of coronavirus infection, their use is permissible by decision of the medical commission in the prescribed manner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry, in its new COVID-19 guidelines, recommends six drugs for the treatment of coronavirus infection, their use is permissible by decision of the medical commission in the prescribed manner.

"Currently, several drugs should be selected to be used for the treatment of COVID-19.

These include Favipiravir, Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin (in combination with Hydroxychloroquine), Interferon-Alpha drugs, as well as Remdesivir and Umifenovir," the ministry said.

It noted that, according to the available information on the results of therapy with all drugs, it was not yet possible to draw an unambiguous conclusion about their effectiveness or ineffectiveness,

"Therefore, their use is permissible by the decision of the medical commission in the prescribed manner, if the potential benefit to the patient exceeds the risk of their use," it said.

