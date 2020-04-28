UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Ministry Recommends Six Medications For COVID-19 Patients

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:51 PM

Russian Health Ministry Recommends Six Medications for COVID-19 Patients

The Russian Health Ministry said on Tuesday it recommended six medications against COVID-19, adding that three more are now going through clinical trials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry said on Tuesday it recommended six medications against COVID-19, adding that three more are now going through clinical trials.

According to the ministry's document, analysis of reports on treatment of patients with atypical pneumonia caused by coronaviruses, allows to recommend several medications for COVID-19 patients

"These include Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir+ Ritonavir, Azithromycin (in combination with Hydroxychloroquine) and interferons.

Umifenovir, Remdesivir and Favipiravir may be mentioned as medications going through clinical trials on COVID-19 patients," the Russian Health Ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia May

Recent Stories

Death Toll from COVID-19 in Austria Reaches 569 ..

48 seconds ago

French hospitals, counting virus cost, ask for sta ..

50 seconds ago

Ministry of Health announces 25,000 additional COV ..

7 minutes ago

Bulgaria to Start Summer Tourist Season on July 1 ..

2 minutes ago

FWCCI starts compiling data of female entrepreneur ..

7 minutes ago

Norwegian billionaire held over wife's disappearan ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.