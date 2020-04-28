Russian Health Ministry Recommends Six Medications for COVID-19 Patients

The Russian Health Ministry said on Tuesday it recommended six medications against COVID-19, adding that three more are now going through clinical trials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry said on Tuesday it recommended six medications against COVID-19, adding that three more are now going through clinical trials.

According to the ministry's document, analysis of reports on treatment of patients with atypical pneumonia caused by coronaviruses, allows to recommend several medications for COVID-19 patients

"These include Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir+ Ritonavir, Azithromycin (in combination with Hydroxychloroquine) and interferons.

Umifenovir, Remdesivir and Favipiravir may be mentioned as medications going through clinical trials on COVID-19 patients," the Russian Health Ministry said.