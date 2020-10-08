Russian Health Ministry Recommends Spending Weekend at Home Due to COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Health Ministry has recommended that people spend the upcoming weekend indoors at home in light of the worsening coronavirus situation, Aleksey Kuznetsov, an assistant to the Russian health minister, said on Thursday

"At present, multiple regions noted an increase in the incidence of the coronavirus infection. We recommend that citizens spend the coming weekend at home with family members who live together. Please, refrain from visiting others' homes and public places and limit the use of public transport," Kuznetsov told journalists.

The official emphasized the importance of continuing to exercise social distancing and proper hygiene, and wearing masks.

"We urge all citizens to support the medical workers and the health care system and prevent an explosive increase of pressure on it from the increase in the number of infected people," Kuznetsov added.

As of Thursday, the Russian health authorities have confirmed 1.2 million cases, including 22,056 deaths and over 1 million recoveries.