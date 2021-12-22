Russian Health Ministry Registered MIR 19 Drug for Treatment of Coronavirus - FMBA

Russian Health Ministry registered the MIR 19 drug for coronavirus treatment, developed at the Institute of Immunology of the Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA), the FMBA said

