Russian Health Ministry Registers Another 2 Drugs for COVID-19 Treatment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Two more drugs for the treatment of coronavirus infection ” imported and domestic Remdesivir ” were registered on Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Health said.

"The Russian Health Ministry has registered two antiviral drugs Remdesivir for treatment of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19). Registration certificates for domestic and imported drugs were issued on Wednesday," the statement says.