Russian Health Ministry Registers Another 2 Drugs for COVID-19 Treatment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Two more drugs for the treatment of coronavirus infection imported and domestic Remdesivir were registered on Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Health said.

"The Russian Health Ministry has registered two antiviral drugs Remdesivir for treatment of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19). Registration certificates for domestic and imported drugs were issued on Wednesday," the statement says.