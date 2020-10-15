UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Ministry Registers Another 2 Drugs For COVID-19 Treatment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Two more drugs for the treatment of coronavirus infection ” imported and domestic Remdesivir ” were registered on Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Health said.

"The Russian Health Ministry has registered two antiviral drugs Remdesivir for treatment of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19). Registration certificates for domestic and imported drugs were issued on Wednesday," the statement says.

More Stories From World

