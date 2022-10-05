Russian Health Ministry Registers First Domestic Anti-Smallpox Drug

The Russian Health Ministry registered NIOCH-14, the first domestic drug against smallpox, developed by the Vector research center, according to the state register of medicines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The Russian Health Ministry registered NIOCH-14, the first domestic drug against smallpox, developed by the Vector research center, according to the state register of medicines.

"Trade name: NIOCh-14. date of state registration 04.10.

2022," the document says.

NIOCH-14 can be used to treat monkeypox patients, it says.

After being introduced into medical practice, NIOCH-14 will be effective against any types of orthopoxviruses, which include the monkeypox virus, Sergey Shchelkunov, chief researcher at Vector's department of genomic research, said earlier.