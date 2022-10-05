UrduPoint.com

Russian Health Ministry Registers First Domestic Anti-Smallpox Drug

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Russian Health Ministry Registers First Domestic Anti-Smallpox Drug

The Russian Health Ministry registered NIOCH-14, the first domestic drug against smallpox, developed by the Vector research center, according to the state register of medicines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The Russian Health Ministry registered NIOCH-14, the first domestic drug against smallpox, developed by the Vector research center, according to the state register of medicines.

"Trade name: NIOCh-14. date of state registration 04.10.

2022," the document says.

NIOCH-14 can be used to treat monkeypox patients, it says.

After being introduced into medical practice, NIOCH-14 will be effective against any types of orthopoxviruses, which include the monkeypox virus, Sergey Shchelkunov, chief researcher at Vector's department of genomic research, said earlier.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Three drug peddlers held, huge quantity of drugs r ..

Three drug peddlers held, huge quantity of drugs recovered

33 seconds ago
 OPEC+ agrees major oil output cut

OPEC+ agrees major oil output cut

34 seconds ago
 Supreme Court rejects plea seeking suspension of c ..

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking suspension of committees formed to monitor fl ..

36 seconds ago
 PM to announce `Kisan Package' during ongoing mont ..

PM to announce `Kisan Package' during ongoing month, says Rana Sanaullah

37 seconds ago
 India No.1 country in world likely to witness geno ..

India No.1 country in world likely to witness genocide

41 seconds ago
 Imran interprets constitution by own choice: Khawa ..

Imran interprets constitution by own choice: Khawaja Asif

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.