Russian Health Ministry Registers First Domestic Anti-Smallpox Drug
Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 08:42 PM
The Russian Health Ministry registered NIOCH-14, the first domestic drug against smallpox, developed by the Vector research center, according to the state register of medicines
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The Russian Health Ministry registered NIOCH-14, the first domestic drug against smallpox, developed by the Vector research center, according to the state register of medicines.
"Trade name: NIOCh-14. date of state registration 04.10.
2022," the document says.
NIOCH-14 can be used to treat monkeypox patients, it says.
After being introduced into medical practice, NIOCH-14 will be effective against any types of orthopoxviruses, which include the monkeypox virus, Sergey Shchelkunov, chief researcher at Vector's department of genomic research, said earlier.