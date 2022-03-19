Russian Health Ministry Registers FMBA-Developed COVID-19 Vaccine - Registry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The Russian Health Ministry on Friday registered Convasel, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the the Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA), according to the official registry of medicines.

"Convasel Recombinant subunit vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Registration date: 03/18/2022," the registry said.