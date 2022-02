Russian Health Ministry Registers Molnupiravir Medication Used to Treat COVID-19

The Russian Health Ministry has registered Molnupiravir, a medication used to treat COVID-19, according to the ministry's registry updated on Thursday

"date of state registration: 02/03/2022. Trade name: ESPERAVIR. International non-proprietary name: molnupiravir," the registry said.