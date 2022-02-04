UrduPoint.com

Russian Health Ministry Registers Molnupiravir Medication Used To Treat COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Russian Health Ministry Registers Molnupiravir Medication Used to Treat COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Russian Health Ministry has registered Molnupiravir, a medication used to treat COVID-19, according to the ministry's registry updated on Thursday.

"date of state registration: 02/03/2022. Trade name: ESPERAVIR. International non-proprietary name: molnupiravir," the registry said.

The full-cycle production of the antiviral pill, to be sold under the brand name Esperavir, will begin next week at a plant owned by Moscow-based pharma firm Promomed, the board of directors' chairman told Sputnik. The factory is located in the city of Saransk, some 400 miles southeast of Moscow.

"The production will begin seven days after it is granted a registration certificate," Pyotr Bely said.

The COVID-19 treatment will target a key component in the virus's replication machinery, Bely explained.

This will help slow down COVID-19 mutation process and buy time for medical professionals to respond by suppressing its replication.

"All groups of people can use this medicine. The key to a direct-acting therapy is to start early. Absolutely all early-treated patients, with or without comorbidities, will be guaranteed the best possible course of the disease and its outcome," Bely said.

Molnupiravir will reduce the risk of hospitalization and severe disease, Bely continued. Clinical trials showed the SARS-CoV-2 elimination reached 100% in 80% of patients five days into the treatment, with 40% of patients, including at-risk ones, making a full recovery.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Buy Saransk All Best

Recent Stories

US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to ..

US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to Increase Visa Processing - St ..

10 minutes ago
 Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term De ..

Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term Deal With Gazprom

10 minutes ago
 Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russi ..

Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russian Relations - Berlin

10 minutes ago
 EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Ord ..

EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Order to Halt Post-Brexit Agri-Fo ..

10 minutes ago
 Three Civilians Killed When IS Leader Detonated Ex ..

Three Civilians Killed When IS Leader Detonated Explosive Device - Pentagon

10 minutes ago
 Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russ ..

Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russia

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>