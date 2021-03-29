Russian Health Ministry Registers Single-Dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry on Monday registered single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik light, according to the ministry's registry of medicines.

"Sputnik Light Vector vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. date of registration: 03/29/2021," the registry said.

The Sputnik Light vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Center, which also developed the Sputnik V vaccine.