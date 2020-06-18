Russian Health Ministry Says 18 Volunteers Received Trial Vaccine Against COVID-19

Eighteen volunteers received trial vaccine against COVID-19 in the Sechenov University, where coronavirus vaccines are being tested, another 20 people will be vaccinated next week, the Russian Health Ministry said on Thursday

"The Russian Health Ministry's Sechenov University began human trials of a vaccine against coronavirus infection, with 38 volunteers participating in it, 18 of which today received an injection of the medicine. The remaining 20 people are scheduled to be vaccinated next week," the ministry said.

Volunteers will be in the hospital for 28 days under close supervision of doctors and clinical research specialists, it said.

"Among the participants of the trials are men and women aged from 18 to 65: students, employees of various organizations, visitors from different cities of Russia," the ministry said.