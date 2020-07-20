UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Ministry Says COVID-19 Vaccine Cannot Be Used Outside Clinical Trials

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russian Health Ministry Says COVID-19 Vaccine Cannot Be Used Outside Clinical Trials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus has not yet been introduced into commercial turnover and can, therefore, be only used as part of the clinical trials, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to Russian health minister, told Sputnik on Monday, refuting media reports claiming that the vaccine has been made available for officials.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that members of Russia's "business and political elite" received access to an experimental vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, as early as in April.

"Clinical trials of two forms of the vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, continue. Volunteers, officially enlisted as participants of the trials, have received the vaccine. The issue of its state registration will be addressed upon the completion of the trials. The vaccine has not yet been released into commercial turnover, its usage outside the framework of clinical trials is impossible," Kuznetsov said.

