Russian Health Ministry Says Hydroxychloroquine May Be Used to Prevent COVID-19

The Russian Health Ministry sees Hydroxychloroquine as a medication that may be used to prevent COVID-19, and if it is not available, it may be replaced with Mefloquine, according to the fresh recommendations on coronavirus treatment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry sees Hydroxychloroquine as a medication that may be used to prevent COVID-19, and if it is not available, it may be replaced with Mefloquine, according to the fresh recommendations on coronavirus treatment.

Under the recommendations, adults may intranasaly introduce recombinant Interferon gamma for pharmacological prevention of COVID-19.

"Hydroxychloroquine is considered as a means of chemoprevention. If it is not available, Mefloquine may be used," the Russian Health Ministry's document read.