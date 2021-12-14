UrduPoint.com

Russian Health Ministry Says Its Specialists Arrived In South Africa To Fight COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russian Health Ministry specialists arrived in South Africa to provide assistance in the coronavirus response effort, the ministry said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier agreed that a group of virologists, a laboratory and medical equipment to fight COVID-19 will be sent to South Africa soon.

"A plane with a group of specialists from the Russian Ministry of Health, sent to South Africa on an instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has arrived in Johannesburg," the ministry said.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry reported Friday that the ministry's plane with virologists and a COVID-19 mobile lab departed for South Africa.

