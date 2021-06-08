Russian Health Ministry Says Sputnik V Suitable for Revaccination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The Russian health ministry said Tuesday the Sputnik V vaccine and its one-shot Sputnik Light version could be used for repeat vaccinations.

This comes after deputy health chief Oleg Gridnev said research was underway to determine whether the vaccines could be used in people who were already administered either shot.

"Both vaccines ” Sputnik V and Sputnik Light ” can be used effectively for revaccination, including in those who were injected with them during the first round," a statement read.

Russia approved Sputnik V for adults of all ages last year. The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine was authorized for use in May and will be administered to those aged between 18 and 60. Two other vaccines created and registered in Russia are CoviVac and EpiVacCorona.