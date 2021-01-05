UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Ministry Says Vaccination Demonstrates High Efficacy of Sputnik V Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has demonstrated a high level of efficacy and safety during the trials and national vaccination, Russian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Fisenko said on Tuesday.

"The Russian vaccine Sputnik V has demonstrated high efficacy and safety during the clinical trials and mass vaccination," Fisenko said at a press conference.

The deputy minister added that "the decision on the registration of the vaccine was made given its high efficacy, including the information regarding the safety of the use of the adenoviral vector platform that had been used to develop other vaccines of the Gamaleya center.

Fisenko stressed that this decision was reasonable amid the pandemic, because it gave an opportunity to protect the Russian population from the virus within a short term.

"The similar way was used by foreign regulators in the US, the EU, the United Kingdom: the use of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca drugs for mass vaccination is being conducted along with the continuing clinical trials," Fisenko said.

