Russian Health Ministry Says WHO Resolution Will Not Affect Medical Treatment In Country

Published May 10, 2022 | 11:18 PM

The resolution of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the possible withdrawal of the Moscow office for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases out of Russia will not affect medical treatment and the provision of medicine in the country, the Russian health minister's aide, Alexey Kuznetsov, said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the WHO adopted a resolution proposing that the Moscow office should be relocated. The draft document was initiated by over 35 member countries at Kiev's request.

"The adoption of the resolution will not adversely affect medical treatment, the provision of medicines to Russian citizens and the progress being made in scientific research, as well as humanitarian activities in our country," Kuznetsov told reporters.

The official added that the document was purely political in nature and its provisions were aimed at undermining healthcare cooperation in the WHO European region.

Kuznetsov also noted that the resolution ran counter to the organization's constitution and tasks.

"We are convinced that healthcare, medicine should remain out of politics. Doctors provide live-saving medical care regardless of a political situation and patients' nationality, place of residence and political opinion," Kuznetsov said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. In addition, the UN General Assembly suspended the country from the Human Rights Council.

