Russian Health Ministry Sets Maximum Wholesale Price for Sputnik V at $26 for 2 Doses

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry has registered the maximum wholesale price for the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 at 1,942 rubles ($26) for two doses, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, said on Saturday.

"The Russian Health Ministry has registered the manufacturer's maximum wholesale price for a vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology. [The price] is 1,942 rubles for 2 components," Kuznetsov told reporters.

The official also recalled that Russia had included its Sputnik V in the list of essential medicines.