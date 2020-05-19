Russian Health Ministry Supports Raising Legal Drinking Age - Deputy Minister

The Russian Health Ministry supports raising the legal drinking age from 18 to 21 across the country, arguing for reduced health risks and road incidents, Deputy Minister Oleg Salagai has told Sputnik

"The Ministry of Health supports initiatives to increase the legal drinking age since it is known that alcohol consumption, especially of strong alcohol, is associated with an increased risk of death in working age," Salagai said.

First Deputy Head of the Social Committee of the Upper House of Parliament Valery Ryazansky earlier this month announced that the Federation Council plans to issue the proposal to raise the legal drinking age to the cabinet of ministers.