UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Ministry Supports Raising Legal Drinking Age - Deputy Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:11 PM

Russian Health Ministry Supports Raising Legal Drinking Age - Deputy Minister

The Russian Health Ministry supports raising the legal drinking age from 18 to 21 across the country, arguing for reduced health risks and road incidents, Deputy Minister Oleg Salagai has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry supports raising the legal drinking age from 18 to 21 across the country, arguing for reduced health risks and road incidents, Deputy Minister Oleg Salagai has told Sputnik.

"The Ministry of Health supports initiatives to increase the legal drinking age since it is known that alcohol consumption, especially of strong alcohol, is associated with an increased risk of death in working age," Salagai said.

First Deputy Head of the Social Committee of the Upper House of Parliament Valery Ryazansky earlier this month announced that the Federation Council plans to issue the proposal to raise the legal drinking age to the cabinet of ministers.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Road From Cabinet

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Singapor ..

14 minutes ago

Oman Health Ministry Registers 292 New COVID-19 Po ..

2 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority releases 211,700 cuse ..

4 seconds ago

NTDC to carry out repair work on Rawat-Neelum Tran ..

3 minutes ago

WAPDA chairman visits Diamer Basha dam site

3 minutes ago

Sindh Govt announces Eidul Fitr holidays from May ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.