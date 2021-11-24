Russian Health Ministry To Register COVID Vaccine For Children Aged 12 To 17 - Official
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry will register a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17 on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.
"Today, the Ministry of Health will register the GAM-COVID-VAK-M (the Sputnik M) vaccine from the Gamaleya Center for children aged 12 to 17 years," Golikova told a government meeting.