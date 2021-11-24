Russian Health Ministry to Register COVID Vaccine for Children Aged 12 to 17 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry will register a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17 on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"Today, the Ministry of Health will register the GAM-COVID-VAK-M (the Sputnik M) vaccine from the Gamaleya Center for children aged 12 to 17 years," Golikova told a government meeting.