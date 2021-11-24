UrduPoint.com

Russian Health Ministry To Register COVID Vaccine For Children Aged 12 To 17 - Official

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russian Health Ministry to Register COVID Vaccine for Children Aged 12 to 17 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry will register a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17 on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"Today, the Ministry of Health will register the GAM-COVID-VAK-M (the Sputnik M) vaccine from the Gamaleya Center for children aged 12 to 17 years," Golikova told a government meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia From Government

Recent Stories

Speakers underscores importance of Islam's teachin ..

Speakers underscores importance of Islam's teachings for Muslim family system

2 seconds ago
 Four held with narcotics

Four held with narcotics

4 minutes ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates upgraded system of P ..

Interior Minister inaugurates upgraded system of POVS

4 minutes ago
 24 new dengue cases reported during last 24 hours

24 new dengue cases reported during last 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 Japan Mulls Reopening Mission in Kabul - Source

Japan Mulls Reopening Mission in Kabul - Source

4 minutes ago
 Belarus Investigative Committee Inspects Riot Cont ..

Belarus Investigative Committee Inspects Riot Control Weapons Used by Polish Bor ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.