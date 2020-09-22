UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Ministry To Register Vector Center's COVID Vaccine By October 15- Officials

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:19 PM

Russian Health Ministry to Register Vector Center's COVID Vaccine by October 15- Officials

The Russian Health Ministry will register the coronavirus vaccine from the Vector research center EpiVacCorona by October 15, the consumer health watchdog said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry will register the coronavirus vaccine from the Vector research center EpiVacCorona by October 15, the consumer health watchdog said Tuesday.

According to the watchdog, the center will then organize a clinical trial with 5,000 volunteers, including people with chronic conditions and those aged 60 and older.

Related Topics

Russia October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army’s soldier embraces martyrdom near ..

9 minutes ago

Britain to impose new virus curbs as US nears 200, ..

1 minute ago

EU court backs French law regulating Airbnb

1 minute ago

Taliban Conducted Almost 7,000 Attacks in Past 6 M ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Keep Cooperating With Iran Despite Possi ..

1 minute ago

Fuss Around 'Navalny Case' Is Aimed at Blocking No ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.