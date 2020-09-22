The Russian Health Ministry will register the coronavirus vaccine from the Vector research center EpiVacCorona by October 15, the consumer health watchdog said Tuesday

According to the watchdog, the center will then organize a clinical trial with 5,000 volunteers, including people with chronic conditions and those aged 60 and older.