Russian Health Ministry To Soon Allow Trials Of Antibody Cocktail Against COVID- Gintsburg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Russian Health Ministry to Soon Allow Trials of Antibody Cocktail Against COVID- Gintsburg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Permission to conduct clinical trials of a medicine to treat COVID-19 based on monoclonal antibodies, developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is to be received in the near future, the center's director, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.

"The package of documents to obtain permission for clinical trials has been submitted.

As far as I know, permission is to be received in the near future," Gintsburg said.

Earlier reports said the Gamaleya Center is working on a medicine against coronavirus based on monoclonal antibodies - an analogue of the medicine that was used to treat ex-US President Donald Trump. At the end of November 2021, Denis Logunov, deputy head of the Gamaleya Center, said the medicine was nearly ready, experiments on animals showed that it provides complete protection.

